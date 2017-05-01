Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Bed Bath & Beyond made a solid comeback in fourth-quarter fiscal 2016, after delivering negative earnings and sales surprises for three straight quarters. In the fourth quarter, both top and bottom lines beat estimates, with sales marking a year over year improvement – backed by a rise in comps and non-comp sales. While comps gained from higher average transactions, non-comp sales were fueled by contributions from PMall, One Kings Lane and new stores. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the broader industry in the last one year, with currency woes, sluggish traffic and other retail hurdles impeding its performance. Also, the company’s margins remained pressurized in the quarter due to higher expenses. Further, the company provided a dismal earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 as it expects these factors to linger. Nonetheless, the company’s recent dividend hike reflects its financial flexibility.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $39.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) opened at 38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business earned $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

In related news, insider Arthur Stark sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $354,908.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,409.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Fiorilli sold 44,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,766,907.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,362.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,597 shares of company stock worth $10,087,816. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 15,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 47,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

