Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) traded up 1.02% on Friday, reaching $29.60. 949,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 130.11% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post $2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 102.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,495,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,879,000 after buying an additional 987,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

