AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services. AAC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Shares of AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) traded down 0.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 51,342 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The stock’s market cap is $168.67 million. AAC Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AAC Holdings had a positive return on equity of 11.33% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. AAC Holdings’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAC Holdings will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AAC Holdings by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of AAC Holdings by 168.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AAC Holdings by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AAC Holdings by 27.1% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAC Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 44.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAC Holdings Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

