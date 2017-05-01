WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price objective on WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.32.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.38 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-wisdomtree-investments-inc-wetf-to-sell-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 97,971 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $895,454.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 732,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 743,939 shares during the last quarter. ShearLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $7,163,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,034,000 after buying an additional 637,075 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 2,307,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 589,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,894,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,658,000 after buying an additional 588,813 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.