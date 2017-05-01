Weir Group Plc (The) (WEGRY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Weir Group Plc (The) (NASDAQ:WEGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays PLC upgraded Weir Group Plc (The) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Weir Group Plc (NASDAQ:WEGRY) opened at 12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36. Weir Group Plc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.87.

