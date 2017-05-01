Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) to Hold

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti’s shares have charted an impressive trajectory in the past one year, in stark comparison to the Zacks categorized Wireless Equipment industry's negative return. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, beating estimates thrice over the trailing four quarters. The company’s overarching business model and impressive top-line growth drove the stellar performance during the quarter. The company’s excellent global business model and product innovation are likely to emerge as long-term growth drivers. However, macroeconomic problems like currency risks, rising labor costs in China and natural disasters pose concerns for the company. Also, risks related to intellectual property rights are quite high for the company, particularly in some key markets including South America and China, which may pose as headwinds in the future. Moreover, stringent government legislations add to Ubiquiti’s woes.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) opened at 51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. Ubiquiti Networks has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 49.28% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Networks will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-ubiquiti-networks-inc-ubnt-to-hold-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,664,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $21,958,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 62.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 498,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 191,091 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,593,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.