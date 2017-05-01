Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Taubman Centers is slated to report first-quarter 2017 results on Apr 27. Notably, over the past three months, Taubman’s shares underperformed the Zacks categorized REIT Equity Trust – Retail industry. Moreover, its 2017 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate moved south in the past 30 days. Amid a rapid shift in customers’ shopping preferences with growing online purchases, mall traffic continues to suffer. In addition, retailers, which are not being able to cope with competition, are filing bankruptcies. This has emerged as a pressing concern for retail REITs like Taubman. Also, hike in interest rates and unfavorable foreign currency movements pose concerns. However, the company’s solid retail portfolio, high-quality retailers and diligent restructuring initiatives look encouraging.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Taubman Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taubman Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) traded down 2.75% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 797,967 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.28 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 618.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) to Sell” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-taubman-centers-inc-tco-to-sell-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 135.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 5.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.