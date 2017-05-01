Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR and its subsidiaries are engaged in the operation of a diversified fleet of offshore support vessels that service oil and gas exploration and development activities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other international regions. Other business activities primarily include environmental services, inland river operations, and offshore aviation services. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seacor Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) opened at 65.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14 billion. Seacor Holdings has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $76.32.

Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $5.11. The business earned $213.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. Seacor Holdings had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings will post ($1.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKH. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seacor Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,607,000.

SEACOR Holdings Inc is engaged in owning, operating, investing in and marketing equipment, primarily in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. The Company’s segments include Offshore Marine Services, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. The Offshore Marine Services segment operates a fleet of support vessels primarily servicing offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities around the world.

