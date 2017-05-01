Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Prothena’s company’s efforts on developing its pipeline are encouraging. Prothena’s license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of selected antibodies targeting alpha-synuclein is a big positive. The collaboration not only boosts Prothena’s pipeline development but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursement and milestone payments.The company’s shares have outperformed the Medical/Biomedical Genetics industry in the past one year. However, Prothena is highly dependent on its collaboration partners for the development of its candidates. The company itself does not have enough resources to independently conduct studies on its candidates. Loss estimates for 2017 have narrowed in the last thirty days.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRTA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $70.00 target price on Prothena Co. PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.09.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded up 2.68% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,724 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The firm’s market cap is $1.95 billion.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company earned $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 11,365.41%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post ($5.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 3,500 shares of Prothena Co. PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $195,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.32 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prothena Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Prothena Co. PLC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Prothena Co. PLC during the third quarter valued at $408,000.

Prothena Co. PLC Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

