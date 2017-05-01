Zacks Investment Research Lowers Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for Potash Corp. for first-quarter 2017 have been stable of late. Potash Corp. will benefit from expanded operational capability and improved demand for potash. The company expects consistent customer engagement through 2017, supported by healthy consumption trends. The proposed merger with Agrium is also expected to create significant cost and operational synergies. However, Potash Corp. has underperformed the Zacks categorized Fertilizers industry over a year. Potash Corp. remains exposed to a weak pricing environment. It also faces challenging agriculture market fundamentals and weakness across specific consumer markets.”

POT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr downgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen and Company upgraded Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $18.89 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) remained flat at $16.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,258 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Potash Co. of Saskatchewan will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the first quarter valued at $609,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,897 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 462,280 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the first quarter valued at $29,463,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,213,734 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

