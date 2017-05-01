Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plains GP Holdings to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP Holdings from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Plains GP Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Plains GP Holdings in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) traded down 1.0161% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.4675. 78,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Plains GP Holdings has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3484 and a beta of 1.49.

Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.88. Plains GP Holdings had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Plains GP Holdings’s payout ratio is 236.06%.

In related news, Chairman Greg L. Armstrong acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 500,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,519,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hollencrest Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings during the first quarter worth $234,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings by 69.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter.

Plains GP Holdings Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

