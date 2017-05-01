Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. produces Kefir, a drinkable product similar to, but distinct from yogurt, in several flavors sold under the name Lifeway’s Kefir. “

Shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) opened at 9.60 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 125,700.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States.

