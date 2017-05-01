Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of high-performance semiconductor products and modules. Applications for the company’s products include data and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, hubs, switches, cellular base stations and other devices; personal computers; and networked peripherals and servers, such as RAID arrays, servers, and printers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDTI. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a positive rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Friday, January 20th. Summit Redstone cut Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) traded up 1.54% on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,628 shares. Integrated Device Technology has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company earned $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, Director Gordon W. Parnell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $143,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $2,066,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,632.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,209 shares of company stock worth $2,276,061. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDTI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,673,000 after buying an additional 3,965,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,506,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,163,000 after buying an additional 2,380,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 5,572.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,197,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 1,176,820 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,018,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

