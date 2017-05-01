Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gentherm Inc (THRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THRM. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) traded up 1.75% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. 104,469 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. Gentherm has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-gentherm-inc-thrm-to-sell.html.

In other news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $246,412.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,792.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gentherm by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Gentherm by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,472,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,685,000 after buying an additional 171,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 43.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.