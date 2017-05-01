Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) traded down 2.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. 8,064 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-first-internet-bancorp-inbk-to-sell.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.