Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation is a manufacturer and worldwide supplier of safety, signaling and communications equipment, hazardous area lighting, fire rescue products, street sweeping and vacuum loader vehicles, parking control equipment, custom on-premise signage, carbide cutting tools, precision punches and related die components. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Federal Signal from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Federal Signal from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) traded up 0.64% on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 221,978 shares. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company earned $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-federal-signal-co-fss-to-sell-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 96,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.