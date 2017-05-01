Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have remained unchanged since Estee Lauder reported second quarter fiscal 2017 results. However, the stock has underperformed the broader sector in the past one year. Lackluster retail growth in Hong Kong and China, lower tourist rates in New York and Florida, declining footfall at the company’s mid-tier department stores and high promotional environment in the cosmetic sector have been hurting the stock lately. Nevertheless, the company continues with its product innovation in order to enrich its portfolio of globally recognized flagship brands. Its sales boosting initiatives like implementing new technology, online booking for each store appointment, omni-channel loyalty programs and high touch mobile services hold it in good stead. However, volatility and economic challenges slow the pace of market growth in Hong Kong and several emerging markets.”

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.69 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $87.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.14. 1,717,008 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.86. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-to-sell-updated.html.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $280,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 21,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,795,514.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,702 shares of company stock worth $5,515,430. Insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.