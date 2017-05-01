Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV (NASDAQ:DSDVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Shares of DSV (NASDAQ:DSDVY) traded up 1.04% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. 616 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. DSV has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 43.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DSV (DSDVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-lowers-dsv-dsdvy-to-hold-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSV (DSDVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.