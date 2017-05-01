CV Holdings Inc (CBF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CV Holdings Inc (NYSE:CBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bank Financial Corp. is a bank holding company focused on creating a regional banking franchise in the southeastern region of the United States through organic growth and acquisitions of other banks, including failed, underperforming and undercapitalized banks. The Bank’s products and services include commercial bank business, consumer bank business, Mortgage Banking, and Private Banking. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company’s commercial loans products comprise owner occupied commercial real estate construction and term loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; and equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing. Capital Bank Financial Corp. is based in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brean Capital set a $46.00 price target on shares of CV Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CV Holdings in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of CV Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CV Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) traded down 1.78% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. 272,714 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. CV Holdings has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62.

CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 million. Analysts anticipate that CV Holdings will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in CV Holdings by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CV Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CV Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in CV Holdings by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CV Holdings by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

