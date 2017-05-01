Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s low market share in some product lines poses the risk of limiting business opportunities going forward. Also, suspension of its share buyback plan for this year might have affected bottom line. The company is set to release its first quarter results on Apr 26. Zacks Rank #4 and a negative earnings ESP of 3.23% reduces the likelihood for a beat. However, the shares of CNO Financial gained 5% compared with 2.1% lost by the Multi line insurance industry year to date. Strong underwriting results and efficient capital management supported the stock price appreciation. The company is presently strategizing for the reduction of long-term care exposure via run-off of existing non-performing businesses, reinsurance and increasing focus on growth of other potential business lines. Continuous investment in technological innovations in terms of product line upgrades helped the company to build a strong position in the market.”

CNO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) opened at 21.07 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 5.40%. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Nickele sold 32,600 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $687,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Bonach sold 25,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $527,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,365,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,018,000 after buying an additional 499,444 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 8,503,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,849,000 after buying an additional 2,120,936 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,833,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,721,000 after buying an additional 2,339,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,386,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,255,000 after buying an additional 360,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,792,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

