Zacks Investment Research Lowers bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bluebird Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and marketing of therapies for severe genetic disorders such as childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, neurodegenerative disorders and beta-thalassemia. The company operates in the U.S. and Europe. Bluebird Bio, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLUE. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $58.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.53.

Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,154 shares. The stock’s market cap is $3.65 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $100.40.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 3,941.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post ($7.34) earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, Director James Mandell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $600,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,176,591.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,765 shares in the company, valued at $490,140.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,694 shares of company stock worth $3,548,994 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 40.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in bluebird bio by 42.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in bluebird bio by 40.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in bluebird bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in bluebird bio by 17.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

