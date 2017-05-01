Zacks Investment Research Lowers Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) to Sell

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Annaly is slated to report first-quarter 2017 results on May 3. Over the past three months, the shares of Annaly outperformed the Zacks categorized REIT Mortgage Trust industry. However, its first-quarter 2017 estimate moved down in the last 30 days. In fact, the company has to compete with other financial institutions, institutional investors, lenders, government bodies and mortgage REITs to acquire assets in target markets, which adversely affect the pricing of securities. Also, adverse macro-economic conditions and a rise in rate of interest may further add to its woes. Nevertheless, the company’s prudent selection of assets, diversified investment, and financing options and exposure to high-quality MBS have the capability to support its bottom line. Moreover, last year, the company closed the acquisition of Hatteras Financial Corp., which strengthened its position in the mREIT space.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NLY. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vetr upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) traded up 0.296% during trading on Monday, reaching $11.845. 4,910,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.522 and a beta of 0.19. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm earned $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,090.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,602,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 1,363,036 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 50.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,474,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,979,000 after buying an additional 4,201,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $100,891,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,841,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,123,000 after buying an additional 3,151,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,575,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,500,000 after buying an additional 1,545,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

