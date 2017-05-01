Zacks Investment Research Lowers AAON, Inc. (AAON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “
Shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) remained flat at $36.65 during trading on Wednesday. 6,380 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. AAON has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.98.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business earned $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other AAON news, Director Jerry R. Levine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $704,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,886.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $50,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,704,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after buying an additional 181,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AAON by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 322.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AAON by 16.2% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 382,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.
About AAON
