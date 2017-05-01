WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “WEC Energy Group still utilizes a large volume of coal to produce electricity, so to meet regulatory compliance the company will require additional investments which could increase the cost of operations. Weather variation and any delay in the completion of ongoing capital projects could increase expenses and reduce profitability. The rates of return from the company’s shares were lower compared with the return from the broader industry in the last three months. WEC Energy Group at present is serving more customers than the year-ago level. Also, more than 99% of its earnings come from regulated operations, which provided excellent visibility on its future performance. WEC Energy Group’s investments in infrastructure projects will help it to meet increasing customer demand and improve service reliability.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEC. Mizuho lowered WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered WEC Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) opened at 60.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.06. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-wec-energy-group-inc-wec-to-sell-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In related news, VP Scott J. Lauber sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $408,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 41,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $2,473,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.