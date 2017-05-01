Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Rentals, Inc. (URI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Rentals surpassed analysts’ expectation in the first-quarter 2017 for both earnings and revenues. Earnings and revenue also increased 16.4% and 3.8% year over year. The company reported solid volume growth and record time utilization, driven by strength in its core construction markets. Positive trends in the upstream oil and gas business also drove the upside. Notably, shares of United Rentals outperformed the broader market significantly in the last one year. The addition of NES Rentals is expected to significantly boost growth, driving the stock’s performance in the upcoming quarters as well. However, rental rates continue to decline. Also,adjusted EBITDA margin and Return on Invested Capital or ROIC decreased in the quarter.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URI. Argus downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on United Rentals from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.23.

Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) opened at 109.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.49. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $134.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. United Rentals had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post $9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Dale A. Asplund sold 6,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $827,092.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,886.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew John Flannery sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,338,168.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,124.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,571 shares of company stock worth $4,198,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $150,256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $117,257,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,351,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in United Rentals by 238.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 629,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,429,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $30,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

