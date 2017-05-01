Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Macy's Inc (M) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Macy’s dwindling top and bottom-line performance has been a concern for quite some time now. As a result, the stock has been hit hard lately and underperformed the industry in the past one year. Challenging retail landscape, stiff competition from online retailers and soft store traffic has been hurting the company’s performance. This is quite visible from its fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 results, wherein both sales and earnings per share declined year over year. Further, the company did not provide an encouraging outlook for fiscal 2017. Management envisions total sales to decline in the band of 3.2–4.3% and expects comps on an owned plus licensed basis to decrease in the band of 2–3% in fiscal 2017. Nevertheless, Macy’s has announced slew of measures revolving around stores closures, cost containment, real estate strategy and investment in omnichannel capabilities to enhance its sales, profitability and cash flows.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Macy's from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $34.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen and Company set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Macy's and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Macy's and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.31.

Macy's (NYSE:M) traded down 1.557% on Tuesday, reaching $28.765. 2,030,424 shares of the company were exchanged. Macy's has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.455 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Macy's had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy's will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Macy's Inc (M) to Sell” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-macys-inc-m-to-sell.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

In related news, insider Molly Langenstein sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $35,716.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Felicia Williams sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $48,449.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's during the first quarter worth about $401,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy's by 43.0% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Macy's by 62.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Macy's by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Macy's by 42.8% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy's (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.