Line Corp (NYSE:LN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Line Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CLSA cut Line Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Line Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Line Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) opened at 34.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30. Line Corp has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Line Corp (LN) to Sell” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-line-corp-ln-to-sell.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Line Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Line Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Line Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Line Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Line Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Line Corp

LINE Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation of LINE business portal business. Its LINE business portal segment includes communication and content service and advertising service. Communication and content service provides communication, contents and other services, such as LINE Pay, LINE FRIENDS and LINE Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for Line Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.