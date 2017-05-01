Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Keysight Technologies, Inc. is an Applied Technology company that provides electronic measurement solutions to the communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment. The Company provides start-up assistance, consulting, optimization and application support throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. It also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. Keysight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. TheStreet lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $40.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) traded up 0.91% on Friday, hitting $37.77. 415,839 shares of the stock traded hands. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm earned $726 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 69,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,213,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,007,000 after buying an additional 142,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,016,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after buying an additional 898,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 371,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

