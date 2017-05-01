Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings, we believe, soft margins and tough competition continue to act as major headwinds for Illumina. We are also apprehensive about NIH funding cut related issues which the company is facing for quite some time. As per the new president’s proposed budget plan, we expect this funding issue to aggravate for the company over time. Also Illumina’s slower pace of growth in the U.S. and sluggish sequencing instrument revenues during the fourth quarter 2016 were downsides. On a positive note, we are looking forward to the company’s sequencing portfolio with the latest Novaseq series launch and its tie-up with Bio-Rad. The company also performed well in the Asia Pacific and Europe. In the past three months Illumina is trading neck-to-neck with the broader Medical-Biomed/Genetics industry.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr raised Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $190.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a sell rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp boosted their price target on Illumina from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.70.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.86. 1,083,986 shares of the stock traded hands. Illumina has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $186.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $598 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $41,673.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $103,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,440 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 38.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,254,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $896,589,000 after buying an additional 2,144,576 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina by 80,307.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,906 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Illumina by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

