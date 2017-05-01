Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) to Hold

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLF. FBR & Co started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) opened at 48.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business earned $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

In related news, Director John W. Cox, Jr. sold 2,497 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $113,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Horstmann sold 10,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 91,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 142,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks.

