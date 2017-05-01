Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Sell

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation is a manufacturer and worldwide supplier of safety, signaling and communications equipment, hazardous area lighting, fire rescue products, street sweeping and vacuum loader vehicles, parking control equipment, custom on-premise signage, carbide cutting tools, precision punches and related die components. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) opened at 15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company earned $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Federal Signal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 96,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Federal Signal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

