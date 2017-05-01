China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 567,877 shares. The company has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) to Sell” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-china-mobile-ltd-chl-to-sell.html.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter valued at $832,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 47.0% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 64.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses and Wireline Broadband businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.