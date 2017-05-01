Zacks: Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (DNLMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:DNLMY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Dunelm Group Plc Unspon an industry rank of 218 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunelm Group Plc Unspon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:DNLMY) remained flat at $7.74 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Dunelm Group Plc Unspon has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15.

