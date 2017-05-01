COBHAM (NASDAQ:CBHMY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given COBHAM an industry rank of 206 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COBHAM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “COBHAM (CBHMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-cobham-cbhmy-given-average-recommendation-of-strong-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

COBHAM (NASDAQ:CBHMY) traded up 2.54% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.09 billion. COBHAM has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COBHAM (CBHMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COBHAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COBHAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.