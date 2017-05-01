Zacks: Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (CIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (NYSE:CIG) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIG shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 774,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,769,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 2,132.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 749,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 715,688 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 610,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (NYSE:CIG) remained flat at $2.73 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,429 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.83.

About Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company’s segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation.

