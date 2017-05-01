Analysts Set $3.20 Price Target for Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (CIG)

Shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (NYSE:CIG) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (NYSE:CIG) opened at 2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.83. Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 75,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 165.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 68,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 13,252.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set $3.20 Price Target for Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (CIG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-cia-energetica-de-minas-gerais-cemig-adr-cig-given-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company’s segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (CIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.