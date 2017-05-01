Zacks: Celyad SA (CYAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $35.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celyad SA an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) traded down 3.7143% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.7502. 3,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. Celyad SA has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company’s market capitalization is $302.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad SA stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celyad SA were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad SA

Celyad SA, formerly Cardio3 Biosciences SA is a Belgium-based drug developing company. The Company develops stem cell-based therapies for cardiovascular disease. The Company focuses on developing regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. The Company’s product, C-Cure, allows the differentiation of a patient’s own cells into cardiopoeitic cells which grow into new heart cells and repair heart muscle.

