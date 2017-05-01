Zacks: Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.06. XPO Logistics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company earned $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. XPO Logistics had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $60.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 157.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $22,699,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,288,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after buying an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $15,794,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 44.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

