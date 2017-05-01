Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Wintrust Financial Corp reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial Corp.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm earned $276.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $72.00 price target on Wintrust Financial Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial Corp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) traded up 1.46% on Friday, reaching $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 570,982 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $76.71.

In other Wintrust Financial Corp news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $1,073,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,191,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $211,834.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,421.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,354. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corp during the third quarter worth about $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,980,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

