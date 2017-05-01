Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weibo Corp (WB) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo Corp’s earnings. Weibo Corp reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Weibo Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weibo Corp.
Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. Weibo Corp had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.
WB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Weibo Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.
Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 94,725 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $58.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo Corp by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo Corp by 833.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Corp Company Profile
Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.
