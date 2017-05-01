Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Telefonica Brasil SA’s earnings. Telefonica Brasil SA posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telefonica Brasil SA.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonica Brasil SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonica Brasil SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil SA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 976.4% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after buying an additional 4,308,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the fourth quarter valued at $42,774,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the third quarter valued at $23,760,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the fourth quarter valued at $13,384,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the fourth quarter valued at $13,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) traded up 2.85% on Monday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,726 shares. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.353 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonica Brasil SA’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Telefonica Brasil SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.54%.

About Telefonica Brasil SA

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services.

