$0.22 EPS Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Spirit Realty Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business earned $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 38,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 221,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 43,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5,416.6% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,830,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,724,000 after buying an additional 2,778,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) traded up 0.531% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.405. 5,716,985 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.510 and a beta of 0.52. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

