Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ply Gem Holdings Inc (PGEM) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE:PGEM) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ply Gem Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Ply Gem Holdings posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ply Gem Holdings will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ply Gem Holdings.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Ply Gem Holdings had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 147.73%. The company earned $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ply Gem Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ply Gem Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ply Gem Holdings from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ply Gem Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ply Gem Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ply Gem Holdings Inc (PGEM) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-brokerages-expect-ply-gem-holdings-inc-pgem-to-post-0-05-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) traded up 2.21% on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 95,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.56. Ply Gem Holdings has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ply Gem Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ply Gem Holdings during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ply Gem Holdings by 24.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Ply Gem Holdings during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Gerstein Fisher acquired a new position in shares of Ply Gem Holdings during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Ply Gem Holdings Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ply Gem Holdings (PGEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ply Gem Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ply Gem Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.