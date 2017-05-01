Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.51 Million

Analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to announce sales of $864.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $882.9 million and the lowest is $848.63 million. Ctrip.Com International posted sales of $647.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year sales of $864.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.1 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Ctrip.Com International had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $730 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) traded up 3.336% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.195. 842,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $27.33 billion. Ctrip.Com International has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

