Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup Company (CPB) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Campbell Soup Company reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup Company.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Bennett Dorrance purchased 915,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $52,510,022.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 1,708.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup Company during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) opened at 56.14 on Monday. Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

