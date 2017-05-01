Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.38). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.54 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 46.22%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG set a $105.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded up 1.28% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.07. 104,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. The company’s market cap is $16.78 billion. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $102.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/zacks-brokerages-expect-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-will-announce-earnings-of-0-30-per-share.html.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,301,611.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,860,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,418 shares of company stock worth $9,251,208 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,216,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,870,404,000 after buying an additional 4,362,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $83,952,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,398,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after buying an additional 908,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,702,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,648,000 after buying an additional 650,956 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $57,328,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.