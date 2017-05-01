Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Of The Ozarks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Bank Of The Ozarks posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of The Ozarks will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank Of The Ozarks.
Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm earned $219.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.45 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 target price on Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Brean Capital set a $63.00 target price on Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.
Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) opened at 46.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $56.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
In other news, Director Dennis R. James sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $244,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Darrel Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,544 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank Of The Ozarks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile
Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.