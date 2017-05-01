Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Atmos Energy posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) traded up 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,155 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $81.97.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. The Company operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes the pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

