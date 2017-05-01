Zacks: Brokerages Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.36 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 130.11% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Sidoti began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) traded up 1.02% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 949,634 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

