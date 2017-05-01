Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm earned $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $141,722.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,655.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,049. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,001,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 630,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $100,945,000 after buying an additional 58,073 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 209,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 39,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) traded up 0.29% during trading on Monday, reaching $175.39. 621,425 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $128.53 and a 52-week high of $176.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

